Judith Paget said she was "honoured" to be appointed on a permanent basis to the role of director general of health and social services and chief executive of NHS Wales.

Ms Paget, who has spent more than 40 years working for the health service, had been in the post on an interim basis since the autumn of 2021.

Eluned Morgan, the Welsh Government's health minister, said: "Judith has shown great leadership and oversight of the NHS in Wales through some of its most difficult times.

"I congratulate her on her appointment and look forward to continuing our work to deliver an NHS Wales to be proud of."

Ms Paget took the interim chief executive role after seven years leading Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

She took the reins from Andrew Goodall, who himself served as the head of the Welsh NHS between 2014 and 2021 before being named the Welsh Government's permanent secretary.

Speaking after her NHS Wales role was made permanent, Ms Paget said: "I am honoured to be appointed to this important role and look forward to continuing to work with ministers and NHS Wales organisations to deliver excellence in our health and care services".

Ms Paget has worked in the NHS since 1980 in various operational, planning and commissioning roles.

She was appointed to her first chief executive role in 2003 and joined Aneurin Bevan health board six years later.

Described as having a "keen interest in partnership working across public services, primary care and community development, value based healthcare and staff development and engagement", Ms Paget was awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2019 for her services to delivery and management in NHS Wales.

She will start her permanent role with immediate effect.