As we Brits lap up the sunshine, the only place to be at home if you're fortunate enough to have one, is the garden.

The dads are back mowing, the mums are back potting, and the kids are back playing.

However, not everyone is best pleased about that.

They are kids, playing in their own garden in nice weather, dont be that person (Getty) (Image: Getty)

One parent has taken offence at their neighbours children screaming in the next-door garden whilst playing.

Posted on the 'parents for parents' site 'Mumsnet', the divisive topic garnered hundreds of responses.

The parent, who goes by WorkHardPlayHard1, posted: "So for the 5th time this Spring/Summer, the kids next door are playing happily and very loudly in the garden next door directly into the open door of my kitchen.



"I really like the adult neighbours (their parents) and really don't want to fall out with then.

"Any suggestions of how to approach this as can't bear the idea of a full Summer of screeching kids! They are 10 and 7!"

The response was as you'd expect, polarising.

The user JorisBonson agreed: "As someone who can only sit in the garden wearing headphones, you have my sympathies!"

As did Tinkerbyebye, who said: "Kids screaming and screeching at the top of their voices is simply not necessary.

Should kids be free to do as they please in the garden? (Getty) (Image: Getty)

"There is a different between that and what I would consider normal noise. And there is certainly no need for it to go on for hours.

"I would simply have a chat with the neighbour if it’s all day, noise really carries so it wont just be you affected. B6 all means play, just don’t scream".

However, others were less sympathetic, arguing the fact that children should be free to play in their gardens as they please.

ZeroFuchsGiven said: "Shut your door maybe?

"They are kids, playing in their own garden in nice weather, dont be that person".

GameChanger54321 also thought the same: "This can't be real shut your door or move yourself to a remote location with no neighbours?

"Let kids be kids ffs".