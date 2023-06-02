You've been through all the Harry Potter movies, finished The Night Agent and Stranger Things, you've even binged the new season of Selling Sunset - you think you've covered everything on the streaming platform.

But don't worry there is a range of new shows and movies coming to Netflix this June.

From The Witcher and Black Mirror to Matilda The Musical, Netflix has a wide range of new options to keep you entertained this month.

Dates for your diary:



New to Netflix in June 2023

Netflix revealed on social media the list of new shows and movies we can expect this month.

The new shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2023 include:

Tour de France: Unchained - June 8

Never Have I Ever (season 4) - June 8

Our Planet II - June 14

Black Mirror (season 6) - June 15

15 June will be a fever dream. pic.twitter.com/XcGN12FP1z — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 31, 2023

Extraction 2 - June 16

Break Point (part 2) - June 21

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical - June 25

The Witcher (season 3, volume 1) - June 29

Netflix also revealed a few more dates to mark in your diary for the coming months.

New movie Bird Box Barcelona will arrive on the streaming platform on July 13 while The Witcher will return for season 3, volume 2 on July 27.

Season 2 of the popular show Heartstopper will also be landing on Netflix on August 3.