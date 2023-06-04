There’s no punchline, just the chance to buy (or at least take a virtual look around) Roundhouse Farm which includes:

Two Grade II* Listed towers (The Nantglo Round Towers) which were built by the great iron masters Joseph and Crayshaw Bailey;

A three-bedroom farmhouse;

Three holiday cottages.

Roundhouse Farm – which is based in Nantyglo in Ebbw Vale – is being marketed by Knight Frank, Bristol and is listed on Rightmove.

The Nantyglo Round Towers, which date back to the 1800s, are a relic to the Industrial Revolution; it was the last private castle built in Britain to protect industrialists from a potential worker’s revolt.

The Bailey brothers built the Nantglo Round Towers to the north-east and south-west corners of a sandstone wall which surrounds Roundhouse Farm following serious rioting in the area.

According to Coflein (the online database for the National Monuments Record of Wales) the south-west tower was originally one storey higher than the north-eastern one and housed four families and served as a residence until the 1930s.

All of the fittings of the towers were originally made from cast iron (although they were partially demolished in the 1940s to extract this).

Nantyglo Round Towers were restored between 1986 and 1993 by the Gwent County Council and other governmental bodies.

Along with Nantyglo Round Towers, the listing for Roundhouse Farm includes a three-bedroom farmhouse.

There are also three recently refurbished holiday cottages based here:

Mary (one bedroom);

William (two bedrooms);

Henrietta (two bedrooms but can sleep five).

Roundhouse Farm also has a Grade II* Listed barn which has planning permission for a 10-bedroom bunkhouse offering “development potential” to the buyer.

There are also two EV charges on the site which is set within 10 acres, with a further five acres rented.

In addition to the land, the farmholds 4.20 stints (permission for 50 sheep) on Carn-y-Cefn Common.

According to the listing on Rightmove: “The farmhouse and three holiday cottages produced a turnover between May 5 (2021) and March 31 (2022) of £49,000.

“Turnover for six months (April 1, 2022 – September 30, 2022) of £27,600.”

The gallery at the top of this page includes photos showing inside some of the buildings.

The listing is available on Rightmove here: bit.ly/3OQvkkR