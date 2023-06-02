A VIDEO appearing to show drivers revving and screeching around a busy car park in Newport have prompted calls for large meetings of car enthusiasts to be curtailed.
Eyewitnesses watched on as so-called 'boy racers' gathered in a shopping centre car park in Maesglas on bank holiday Monday (May 29).
A video of the scene was shared online by Michael Enea, a local political activist who asked when the police would "clamp down on these gatherings".
Car parks in the Spytty area have also been used as a meeting point for such car enthusiasts in recent years.
Mr Enea told the Argus there were reportedly drivers of "high-powered" cars "screaming" around the car park.
There were "shoppers going around with kids, and all this was happening," he said.
A call was made to Gwent Police that evening regarding a situation in a Docks Way car park, but the Argus understands no anti-social driving or other offences were identified when officers later attended the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here