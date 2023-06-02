Eyewitnesses watched on as so-called 'boy racers' gathered in a shopping centre car park in Maesglas on bank holiday Monday (May 29).

A video of the scene was shared online by Michael Enea, a local political activist who asked when the police would "clamp down on these gatherings".

Car parks in the Spytty area have also been used as a meeting point for such car enthusiasts in recent years.

Mr Enea told the Argus there were reportedly drivers of "high-powered" cars "screaming" around the car park.

There were "shoppers going around with kids, and all this was happening," he said.

A call was made to Gwent Police that evening regarding a situation in a Docks Way car park, but the Argus understands no anti-social driving or other offences were identified when officers later attended the scene.