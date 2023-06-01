A GWENT Police officer is to go on trial after he pleaded not guilty to attacking a man in a Newport garden.

PC Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, from Cwmbran is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.

The prosecution claims the alleged attack took place at Livale Court in the Bettws area of the city on July 9, 2021, Swansea Magistrates' Court was told.

The case was adjourned to Swansea Crown Court on June 30.

Palubinskas was granted unconditional bail.