The Principality Stadium will welcome thousands on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, and Great Western Railway (GWR) has added extra trains in anticipation of a surge in passenger numbers.

The firm said that even with the additional services, trains are expected to be "extremely busy" and a special queuing system - the norm for large stadium events in the capital - will be in place outside Cardiff Central.

GWR said five services will run to Swansea from 10.55pm, with eight services to Newport travelling on to either Bristol Temple Meads, Bristol Parkway and Swindon from 10.30pm.

In a repeat of the queueing system in place for the recent Beyoncé concerts in the capital, people travelling east towards Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central station, rather than from Riverside Car Park.

“We’re doing all we can to help customers home following these concerts by providing additional trains alongside our normal timetable services," said Richard Rowland, customer service and operations director at GWR.

“But as we saw during the recent Beyoncé concert, trains do get very busy and there will be a need to queue outside the station following the gigs.

“Safety of our customers is of the uppermost importance and we would encourage people to check journey times and allow sufficient time to queue to board trains safely.”

Queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station. Due to the finishing time of the concerts there are no post-event services to Birmingham or Holyhead. Visit www.tfw.wales or the new TfW app for the latest travel information.

Doors to the Principality Stadium open at 4pm on both days and the concerts are expected to finish around 10.15pm.