A POLICE helicopter was called to Risca this evening following local reports of a major incident.
Eyewitnesses told the Argus a helicopter was circling over Holly Road, and several emergency services vehicles were at the scene.
The sound of sirens was soon followed by the arrival of a police helicopter shortly after 7pm, the Argus was told.
Reports from the community describing the incident have not yet been confirmed by the authorities, but images shared locally showed two ambulances were seen in Holly Road, and police cars were blocking traffic from passing a stretch of the street near a children's play area.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article