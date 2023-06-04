David McVeigh from Newport had been charged with attempted robbery following his theft from the Spar at the city’s Bettws Shopping Centre.

But the prosecution dropped the attempted robbery allegation against him with no case to answer, prosecutor Hannah Friedman said.

McVeigh had spent nearly two months in custody on remand following his arrest, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Judge Christopher Vosper KC told McVeigh: “On April 4 you entered the Spar store in Bettws and there you stole some coffee and some dog food.

“Your actions were captured, I think, on CCTV and you were abusive to the shop staff but no violence was used against them.

“The total value I think of the goods taken was about between £3 and £4.”

McVeigh, 45, of Clos Ennig, Bettws pleaded guilty to theft.

He also admitted being in breach of two suspended prison sentences.

Ben Waters representing Mr McVeigh asked the court to take into account the time his client had already spend in custody on remand.

The defendant was jailed for two weeks for the theft at the Spar.

He was also sent to prison for 16 weeks concurrently after his suspended jail sentences were activated.

That meant he would be released immediately from custody due to the time he had already served in prison.

McVeigh will have to pay a victim surcharge.