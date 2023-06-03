We look at their cases.

Mathew Jones

A paedophile who believed he was grooming a 12-year-old schoolgirl before arranging to meet her has been locked up for more than five years.

Mathew Jones, 33, from Newport was being set up by the police in an online sting after contacting an undercover officer.

The defendant, from Livale Court, Bettws was arrested following an investigation involving serious sex offenders.

Ross Price

A drug dealer was caught after cannabis vape pens and edibles were found in a lock-up he was renting.

Ross Price kept 475 cannabis vape pens and 14 packets of cannabis “gummies” at the storage unit he had in Tredegar.

He later pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply cocaine and two counts of possession of cannabis.

Price, 38, from Tredegar was jailed for 30 months.

Corrine Stansbury

Corrine Stansbury put her neighbours’ lives in danger when she set fire to her flat in the block where she lived when she was drunk.

She was unconscious when she was rescued by firefighters and the police after starting the blaze at Canterbury Close in Newport.

It was lucky the fire didn’t spread as it was contained in her flat, but the defendant caused between £20,000 and £25,000 worth of damage.

Stansbury, 33, was jailed for three years after she admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Kelvin Ferguson

This thug left his wife scarred for life after he rugby tackled her into a wall as she tried to flee from his grasp as he brutally beat her.

Kelvin Ferguson grabbed the woman around the neck before throwing her to the floor and punching her repeatedly to her head and body at their martial home.

The 27-year-old, of Sunny Hill, Rhymney, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was jailed for 32 months.

Georgie Norris

Andrew Powell

These two car thieves targeted vehicles across Gwent.

Georgie Norris, 38, from Cardiff was sent to prison for 38 months and Andrew Powell, 43, from Rhondda Cynon Taf was locked up for 16 months.

Detective Constable Chris Fairclough, the officer in the case, said: “Georgie Norris and Andrew Powell were involved in the thefts of multiple cars from across Gwent.

"Thankfully all the cars in this case were recovered and returned to their rightful owners.”