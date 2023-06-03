BEN PHILLIPS, 20, of Plas Grug, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Watford Close on May 8.

He was fined £263 and must pay a £105 surcharge and £85 costs.

TYRHYS LEWIS, 20, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £360 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop on Beaufort Road on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS MOGFORD, 23, of Bassaleg Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis in his blood on Garden Suburbs, Pontywaun on November 20, 2022.

He was fined £201 and must pay a £107 surcharge and £85 costs.

REBECCA MORGAN, 38, of Doctor's Garden, Pontymister, Risca must pay £208 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on May 6.

RHYS LANDRYGAN, 38, of Davies Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen for analysis on May 7.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

ROWENA ROBERTS, 36, of Manmoel Road, Manmoel, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4046 at Cwm, Ebbw Vale on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CAROLINE JANE ROBSON, 63, of Valley Meadow Close, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road, Pontypool on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROLINE SMITH, 29, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on December 2, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RUSSELL WATKINS, 43, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence in n Hafodyrynys on April 21.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.