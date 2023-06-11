This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Bricks at the Blaendare colliery, Race, Pontypool. Picture: Melanie Rachel

The oldest gate house door left in Europe at Chepstow Castle. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

A 400-year-old sweet chestnut tree, which is 14m high and a girth of a whopping 6m at Pontypool Park. Picture: Sarah Protheroe

Old meets young for the first time - "The day I met my granddaughter," says photographer Dale Newberry

Cottage in Stack Square, Blaenavon Ironworks built in 1790, and photographer Sian McDermott's dad, born in 1943

Victorian slaughter house viaduct, Monmouth built in 1834, designed by George Vaughan Maddox. Picture: Christina Dickson

Cefn Golau cholera cemetery. Picture: Andrew George

Bowling green gate Beechwood Park. Picture: Justine Carraher

Britain's oldest working steam locomotive, Furness Railway No 20, and on our doorstep at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Built in 1863 it operated for 90 years up until 1960. Picture: Granville Joxies

An old Austin car at a show Chepstow Race Course in aid of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: David Barnes