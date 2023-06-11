WE ASKED members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club to send in pictures on the theme of 'old' this week and were innundated, with photos of ancient doors to vintage forms of transport and everything in between.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Old: Bricks at the Blaendare colliery, Race, Pontypool. Picture: Melanie Rachel

South Wales Argus: Special: The oldest gate house door left in Europe at Chepstow Castle. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

South Wales Argus: Ancient: 400 year old sweet chestnut tree which is 14m high and a girth of a whopping 6m. At Pontypool Park. Picture: Sarah Protheroe

South Wales Argus: Generations: Old meets young for the first time. The day I met my granddaughter says photographer Dale Newberry

South Wales Argus: History: Cottage in Stack Square, Blaenavon Ironworks built c1790, and photographer Sian McDermott's dad c1943

South Wales Argus: Forgotten: Victorian slaughter house viaduct, Monmouth built in 1834, designed by George Vaughan Maddox. Picture: Christina Dickson

South Wales Argus: Peaceful: Cefn Golau cholera cemetery. Picture: Andrew George

South Wales Argus: Unused: Bowling green gate Beechwood Park. Picture: Justine Carraher

South Wales Argus: Steam: Britain's oldest working steam locomotive, Furness Railway No 20, and on our doorstep at Blaenavon Heritage Railway. Built in 1863 it operated for 90 years up until 1960. Picture: Granville Joxies

South Wales Argus: Vintage: An old Austin car at a show Chepstow Race Course in aid of St David's Hospice Care. Picture: David Barnes

