By Chris Hutchinson

When I read the Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines itinerary I was excited.

South America, Africa and Europe - this was further enhanced when I read the range of the ship’s shore destination tours. I booked a tour on each place we visited.

We boarded Balmoral, one of the small ships in the fleet and were welcomed warmly by the staff whose smiles were infectious.

Our first tour – Buenos Aires, Argentina, highlights included the city’s neighbourhoods where old and modern architecture complemented each other. We saw the Presidential Palace where Eva Peron greeted her adoring crowds.

When in Buenos Aires a must visit is the colourful district of La Bocca; where activities include street artists, live music and the legendary tango dancing.

I tried to resist when Nina, one of the dancers invited me to dance with her, I explained that I had three left feet, to no avail, I tangoed with Nina in Argentina- it was great fun. Strictly- I don’t think so!

Beautifully dressed ladies in Salvador, Brazil. Picture: Chris Hutchinson

Sailing the River Plate to Punta del Este-Uruguay, we saw many picturesque sights; but undoubtedly the city’s main attraction is a sculptured hand protruding through the sand- a real high in Uruguay.

Two glorious days at sea we familierised ourselves with Balmoral and the many amenities she offered.

Our Brazilian odyssey commenced.

First the island of Ilhabela, our excursion took us on a schooner to Jabaquara beach. The mountain range and rain forest slope down to a small bay where golden sands welcome the ocean’s surf, here I swam in the emerald ocean in the company of colourful tropical fish, nature at its best.

Sailing away I found myself humming Coldplay’s hit song ‘ Para Para Paradise’.

The hand through the sand in Uruguay. Picture: Chris Hutchinson

Overnight sailing took us to Rio de Janerio, two wonderful days revealed so many thrilling sights. The statue of Christ the Redeemer one of the world’s greatest landmarks is a sight to behold, from here views of Rio and neighbouring islands are simply stunning.

Strolling along Copacabana beach is exciting, live music, sand artists and other attractions add to a vibrant atmosphere.

Walking through a small park takes you to Ipanema, another splendid beach. In the city we visited various districts, each has its own character from the sprawling neighbourhood of Favela to the affluent Ipanema.

Our time in Rio ended with the Carnival’s musicians and dancers coming onboard and presenting a wonderful show of Brazilian dancing, with pulsating sounds of the samba, it left Balmoral’s guests wanting more.

Two more days of glorious sailing we came to Salvador dubbed Brazil’s ‘Capital of Happiness’

Our walking tour took us to the Municipal Market; a haven for shopping. Salvador is divided into lower and upper areas, the upper section is the old town, ascending by a lift, we were greeted by ladies dressed In beautiful traditional clothes worn throughout the area. Multicoloured Colonial buildings form the main square where it all happens, with music, dancing and singing on the streets.

Sitting outside a restaurant, we soaked up the sights and sounds and people watched whilst dining on a delightful local fish dish.

Salvador certainly is the ‘City of Happiness’.

We sailed to Recife, named ‘little Venice’ because of its canals and waterways. Within this city is the district of Olinda a UNESCO World Heritage site, and is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation, whose sweet aromas fill the morning air, a gift from nature. In the hub there are a number of stall holders selling their wares and as you meander they barter with you with smiles on their faces.

Our Brazilian Odyssey was over. We will never forget the ‘thrills in Brazil’.

Balmoral was bound for Africa.

While crossing the Atlantic we were interrupted by King Neptune and his entourage coming on board as we crossed over the equator, great fun starting with the Captain being thrown into the swimming pool by pirates.

Evenings on board was one of the highlights of each day, you could not fail to be enthusiastic by the varied choices on the menu, along with variety shows and themed evenings ending perfect days.

Arriving in Mindelo the capital of Sao Vicente’s Cape Verde, stepping ashore you feel the African influence; the atmospheric fish market is a great place to visit; where stall holders selling exotic fish vigorously compete. As you stroll around0 African art is proudly displayed, Mindelo is a hive of activity retaining its Portuguese/ African roots.

Our afternoon excursion began with a scenic drive across the island to Praia Grande where pristine beaches stretch for miles and welcome the turquoise ocean. Continuing up the winding roads of Monte Verde mountain was a little bumpy but exhilarating, these dramatic landscapes and panoramic views were simply breathtaking, nature at its best – unspoiled.

The tour ended at a local restaurant where we sampled savoury and sweet Cape Verdean delights to the sound of traditional African music.

We left Africa bound for Europe.

Our last port of call was Santa Cruze- Tenerife, a tramcar took us to La Laguna, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in this quaint area is a labyrinth of short streets; when we reached the centre we enjoyed a musical play from a bygone age, with musicians and singers dressed in traditional clothes, a touch of old Spain.

Homeward bound, this joyous journey surpassed expectations, the onboard hospitality was excellent, the innovative ship’s tours left us with wonderful memories.

Travel File

Balmoral’s 82 night ‘Discovering Asia with Holi Festival’ cruise, departing from Southampton on 18th January 2025. Prices start from £8,999 per person.

‘Aboard Fred. Olsen’s smaller – sized Balmoral,this cruise features calls into Myanmar and Cambodia, where you can explore the temples of Angkor Wat from Siem Reap, discover Sri Lankan wildlife at the Udawalawa Elephant Park and explore this culture and history of many other plentiful Asian destinations including Singapore, India and Vietnam.’

For more details: www.fredolsencruises.com/cruise/discovering-Asia-12502