Cwmbran has been chosen as one of nine locations for new Toys R Us stores nationwide.

The new toy shop will open within the existing WH Smith shop in The Mall, as part of a new partnership deal.

Customers visiting these stores will be welcomed by a life-size sculpture of Geoffrey the Giraffe, the beloved mascot of the toy retailer.

Each Toys R Us shop-in-shop will feature products from brands including Barbie, Bluey, Fisher Price, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Playmobil, and Star Wars.

The first Toys R Us opening will take place on June 10 at a WHSmith in York.

The other eight 8 Toys R Us shop-in-shops, including the one in Cwmbran, will be opening "throughout the summer".

Sean Toal, managing director of WHSmith High Street, said: "At WHSmith, we’re always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys R Us certainly does this.

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe."

As well as Cwmbran, Toys R Us will be opening at WH Smith stores in Canterbury (St George Street), Chelmsford (High Street), Cheltenham (High Street), Oxford (Cornmarket Street), Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre), Reading (Broad Street), Solihull (Mell Square) and York (Monks Cross Retail Park).

Simon Cartey, UK Commercial Director at Toys R Us, said: "Our new Toys R Us shop-in-shops at WHSmith create the perfect home for Toys”R”Us as it returns to the UK high street shopping scene.

"With this collaboration, we are not only bringing back the beloved Toys R Us experience but also providing convenient access to a wide range of toys and games.

"Together, we hope to create a magical and joyful shopping destination for families across the country."