Caleb Reader was born on May 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 14oz. His parents are Sadie Evans and David Reader, of Caerleon, and his siblings are Mya, 13, Shaye, eight, and Eva, five.

Percy Guest was born on May 20, 2020, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 7oz. His parents are Catrin Davies and Tom Guest, of Pontypool, and his big brother is Tommy, three.

Rainbow baby Gethin Harri Terence Burton-Willis was born on May 25, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 3oz. His parents are Katie and Ashley Burton-Willis, of Ebbw Vale, and his siblings are Aleesha, 15, Matthew, 13, and Tomos, three. Mum Katie said: "After the heartbreak of loosing his twin sisters in 2021 at 19 weeks, we were blessed with our perfect rainbow baby born a week early on May 25 at 7am. Thank you to all the staff at the Grange, they were all absolutely fantastic."

Millie Dunnaway was born on May 11, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 3oz. Her parents are Becky Flage and Peter Dunnaway, of Newport, and her big sister is Tia Flage, eight.

Maddison-Ivy Field made a very quick entrance on May 12, 2023, at home in Newport. Mum Sophie Field's water broke and baby arrived just six minutes later with the help of Sophie's mum Michelle on the bathroom floor. She weighed 7lb 1oz. Her big sister is Charlotte-Rose, one.