POLICE have confirmed a teenager who went missing in Gwent last week has been found.
Officers launched a missing persons appeal last Friday for Tyler Herbert-Morgan, who had reportedly disappeared.
The 18-year-old had lasst been seen in Caerphilly town centre in the evening of Wednesday, May 24.
In an update today, Friday, Gwent Police said Mr Herbert-Morgan had now been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
