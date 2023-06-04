Roachef has ranked seventh on the Best Companies ‘Wales' Best Companies to Work For’ league table.

Roadchef operates two MSAs (motorway service areas) in Wales – Magor and Pont Abraham located on the M4.

Roadchef says both have been "celebrated for shaping positive working environments for its employees".

What visitors to Magor Services said

This ranking for workplace satisfaction comes despite Magor Services not faring well on Tripadvisor, with an average rating of two out of five.

Customers ranked food, service, value, and atmosphere all 2.5 out of five.

Eight out of the 10 most recent reviews, ranked the service station 1 our of 5 stars - with one person branding it "horrible and not welcoming at all".

This is in spite of Roadchef's HR director saying that the firm's workplace culture is geared towards "ensuring our customers have the best possible experiences with us".

Despite this, the Best Companies league tables, is said to represent the "very best organisations across the UK".

Roadchef placed highly on the national and regional tables for what it described as its commitment to employees’ wellbeing.

Roadchef also this year achieved Platinum level status of its Investors in People accreditation.

Laura Bunn, HR director at Roadchef, said: “With workplace culture, engagement and wellbeing at the core of what we do, placing as one of the top 10 companies to work for in Wales is a huge achievement.

"The teams at our two sites play a key part in making each site an enjoyable place to work in, which in turn ensures our customers have the best possible experiences with us.”