Gareth Slattery, 54, who owns the Butterfly Collector on Holton Road in Barry has pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The prosecution alleges they took place between April 7 and April 27.

He is due to stand trial on January 22 next year with the case expected to last three days.

Slattery defended himself while Ieuan Bennett appeared for the prosecution.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail by Judge Christopher Vosper KC.