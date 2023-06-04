JOSH LLEWELLYN, 24, of York Place, Newport must pay £165 in a fine and costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport on May 7.

RHIANNON MOORES, 33, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Usk Way, Newport on November 11, 2022.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

MIA MARCHANT, 18, of Majors Close, Abergavenny must pay £90 in a fine and costs after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Frogmore Street on May 7.

TREMAINE STOCK, 32, of Trinity Place, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Excalibur Drive on November 16, 2022.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

PAUL WILLIAMS, 46, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving whilst unfit through drugs on King Street, Brynmawr on November 27, 2022.

He was fined £200.

AARON KINSELLA, 48, of Seymour Rise, Penhow, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on November 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MIHAELA MIHAI, 44, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone, Newport on January 7.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NADINE WILLIAMS, 36, Under The Meio, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Greenway at Bedwas Industrial Estate on December 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.