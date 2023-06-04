If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Atlas, two years old, male, Golden Retriever cross Rhodesian Ridgeback. Atlas is a very sweet waggy tailed boy who has been growing more trusting of us everyday. He has a lovely personality and can be a little shy at first but with some kind words he soon warms up to you. Atlas is looking for experienced adopters that can help guide him forwards and take him on all the family adventures with them. Atlas is looking for an active home, he can happily live with other resident dogs or he can potentially be an only dog in the right home. He will need understanding adopters as he learns new skills such as housetraining and settles into home life.

Thanu, two years old, female, Cocker Spaniel cross Poodle. Thanu is a utter heartbreaker. She arrived absolutely terrified of people and worried about the environment around her but she has tried to be a little bit braver everyday and is slowly learning about the little joys in life. Once she knows you she will come up for a fuss and gets very excited. Thanu needs someone who has the time to work with her daily and give her a routine. She needs a calm adult-only home. She will need a confident resident dog in her new home to help her adjust. Thanu is such a sweet soul and with time and love adopters will have the pleasure of seeing her flourish with them.

Nelly, one year old, female, Bernese Mountain Dog Cross. Nelly is an affectionate girl who comes up to you happily for a fuss. When she first arrived she was a little worried but has now settled into an affectionate happy dog. Nelly can happily live with other resident dogs or can be an only dog as long as adopters are around most of the day. She will need help learning how to walk on a harness/lead and may find the world a little scary at first so she’ll need reassuring adopters. Nelly needs a cat free home as she finds them far too interesting. We can’t wait to see her out of kennels having a lovely life with her forever family.

Chive, 10 months old, female, Bulldog cross. Chive is a sweet affectionate girl who is so much fun to be around. She already loves going out for walks, playing in the grass and investigating every smell. She is an energetic busy bee who needs an active home which can take her on adventures and provide enrichment in the house so she is not bored. Chive has never lived in a home before so this will be very new but with kind adopters she should thrive. Chive arrived to us quite underweight and she is on a special diet to ensure she puts weight on and has everything she needs. She can be an only dog or will happily live with resident dogs. She will be a great addition to any family.

Poppy, seven years old, female, Bichon Frise. Poppy is a delightful girl who is happy to sit on your lap and bask in the sunshine. She is a little timid at first and is not used to being handled but she settles well once in your arms. Poppy will need kind adopters who can give her lots of TLC and settle her into a routine. Poppy will need a calm adult-only home with at least one confident resident dog which is happy to snuggle with her. Poppy has waited seven years to be loved by her very own people and cherished, please don’t keep her waiting much longer.