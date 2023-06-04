The Concrete Corner opened its first pop-up shop on May 17 in the market next to Friends Hair salon at M21.

Owner Luke Amodeo had a stall at the Christmas market in November and December at Newport Market.

A few months later he was approached by team members to open a pop-up shop in the venue.

He said: “I took part in the Christmas market and enjoyed my time there and a few months later I was approached by a member in Newport Market.

Concrete Corner (Image: The Concrete Corner)

The Concrete Corner's stall at Newport Markets christmas fayre. Picture: Concrete Corner

“The market sounded like an ideal place for where I wanted to take my business to. I have worked so hard on new unique designs over the past few months.

“Since opening business was slow to start with but now it has been picking up and people are really taking a liking to the concrete.

“I am really enjoying it here, as there is a great little community and a buzz around the place and all the shop owners in the market are wonderful.”

The stall will sell homeware items such as candle holders, coasters, soap trays, sinks, plant pots and more.

He added: “All products in the shop are completely handmade by me from design through to production.

Concrete Corner (Image: Concrete Corner)

Some of the items sold in the stall, candle holders and the most popular coaster and plant pots. Picture: Concrete Corner

“We also offer bespoke work for products such as kitchen worktops and dining tables.”

The most popular sold item is his handmade coasters and concrete plant pots. The new pop-up shop replaces Eco Earth Market.

The stall closed its doors on Sunday, February 9th after four years of business in Newport Market, with the stall remaining empty for three months before it became re-occupied.

Opening hours of The Concrete Corner are Wednesday 11-4 and Thursday to Sunday 10-5.