Kenya Johnson Rice told the Argus she was "disgusted" upon opening her meal and hearing a rustling sound coming from inside.

A crab "the size of a hairspray can lid" crawled out from underneath some packaging, much to the 25-year-old's horror.

The mum of two dropped the box on the floor and spent the next five minutes "crying my eyes out" before putting the meal - and crab - outside.

To make matters worse, Ms Rice had ordered the dinner from her "favourite" Chinese restaurant in the city, and fears the shocking discovery has put her off takeaways for life.

"It made me feel disgusted," she said.

Kenya Johnson Rice took a picture of the 'live crab' in her Chinese takeaway. (Image: Kenya Johnson Rice)

Ms Rice said she ordered her meal from the Jasmine Rice restaurant in Commercial Road on Thursday evening.

"I always eat from there, I've had no problems before," she added.

She ordered a "special meal box" for herself, and one for her children. The boxes are meant to contain chicken balls, crispy shredded chicken, and rice, she added.

A delivery driver dropped off her meal a short while later, and when Ms Rice unpacked the box in her living room, she heard a strange noise coming from inside.

"I could hear a rustling sound," she said. "I picked up [the packaging] very slowly.

"I could see this crab coming towards me.

"I dropped the box on the floor. I spent the next five minutes crying my eyes out."

Kenya Johnson Rice said she will now 'stick to cooking'. (Image: Kenya Johnson Rice)

Ms Rice said she called the restaurant to complain, and after initially being met with disbelief by staff, she said she was promised another meal.

That arrived around 20 minutes later, but the Newport mum had lost her appetite.

"I didn't eat the new food either," she said, adding that she ended up going to bed having only had a crisp sandwich for dinner.

Ms Rice said she won't be ordering in any time soon.

"I'll stick to cooking," she said.

Jasmine Rice has been contacted for comment.