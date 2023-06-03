Trump has told S4C that electoral fraud was responsible for preventing him from returning to the White House in 2020.

His comments came whilst speaking to journalist Maxine Hughes for the documentary Trump: Byd Eithafol (Trump: Extreme World) which is due to e broadcast on S4C on Sunday, June 11.

When questioned at his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Donald Trump blames his failure to be re-elected on fraud - claims which have been widely proven to be false.

Trump said the situation was "very simple".

The former president, who was recently ordered to pay $5 million in damages as part of a sexual abuse and defamation case - said what was needed was to "stop the cheating”.

This theme is one of the main topics of discussion among his most loyal supporters.

The documentary meets some of the characters who follow the former president all over the country as part of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. A group who call themselves the Front Row Joe's.

Despite all the allegations against Trump, thousands of Americans continue to show their loyal support by travelling across the country, spending thousands of dollars and quitting their jobs to attend his rallies.

Adam, one of the Front Row Joe's, said: “I’ve driven up to 18-19 hours for a rally...We’ve done rain, we’ve done snow, we’ve done heat – it doesn’t bother us. We will always be there for our president.”

Maxine Hughes is a journalist in Washington and a familiar face around the world following her recent work with Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after their purchase of Wrexham Football Club.

This will be the first programme in a new series called Byd Eithafol, which looks at the world through a Welsh lens.

She said: “We shouldn't limit our choices in the content we make or watch – we shouldn't have to turn to English channels to see high-profile people.

"That’s why we’re going after some of the most influential people in the world.”