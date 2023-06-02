CONTRACTORS have begun emergency repair works in Chepstow to fix a leak.
Welsh Water has made an emergency road closure in the town's Vauxhall Road.
The works began today, Friday, and are being carried out to "urgently repair a leaking stop tap", Monmouthshire County Council said.
A signed diversion route is in place.
The road is expected to be closed up to and including June 7.
