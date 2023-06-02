The multi-award winning occasion wear shop, Baroque Boutique in Abergavenny, will be opening its doors for the last time in September.

The owners are saying farewell with fantastic offers on outfits for the mother of the bride, mother of the groom, wedding guests and more.

These offers will be in place while stocks last.

The Baroque Boutique owners said the decision to close had "been a very difficult one", but they want to celebrate on a high.

The closing down sale started yesterday (June 1).

The team at Baroque Boutique say they have "thoroughly enjoyed playing a small part of their customer’s major life event and they are extremely proud of their achievements for bringing high fashion to Abergavenny".