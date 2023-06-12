The staff visited Newport Central Jamia Masjid Islamic Educational institute and were warmly welcomed by the mosque team who gave them a guided tour. During their visit they met with the community members and shared an iftar meal with them.

The college also made a donation towards the iftar.

Nkechi Allen Dawson, diversity and inclusion manager at Coleg Gwent, said: "The Iftar donation allowed the centre to feed hundreds of local residents including many refugees and asylum seekers during Ramadan.

"The sponsorship comes as part of the college’s commitment to community-focused equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives. The donation went towards paying for food, sweets and fruit for mosque members. In addition, the college also donated 100 bags and 100 bottles for members of the mosque.”

Masuma Begum, customer services assistant, said: "It is important to note that Ramadan is foremost considered the month of mercy and forgiveness as well as the month of charity and feeding the poor and service to the community is seen as the highest of virtues. We hope that the partnership with the mosque is the start of a fruitful relationship with the local Muslim community.”

Sarwat Hamid, business lecturer at the college, said: "Ramadan is all about patience, generosity and kindness. It is an opportunity to reflect on what I can do to be a better person. It is a month where I can try and connect spiritually and emotionally to my religion, offer repentance and continuously remain humble."