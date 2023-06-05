Raheem Bailey needed emergency surgery on his hand last May after he injured it on a fence while leaving the school grounds.

His mother, Shantal, told the Argus at the time that her son had been fleeing bullies, and had long suffered problems at the school, including racial abuse.

But Gwent Police announced earlier this year the force had closed an investigation into the incident, believing Raheem left the school "of his own accord".

The counci confirmed to the Argus that the review has started but is not complete yet.

The investigation involved officers interviewing "several" people under caution, and examining the school's CCTV footage.

"Our investigation found that Raheem left the school premises of his own accord, and no other persons were involved in him sustaining the injury to his hand," Gwent Police said in a statement on February 10.

"After undertaking a detailed and thorough investigation we will not be taking any further action."

Raheem Bailey in hospital, where he needed surgery to remove a finger. Image: courtesy of Shantal Bailey

That same day, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said its thoughts remained with the Bailey family following Raheem's injury, but added that the school, Abertillery Learning Community, "did everything to support all learners affected, including doing everything possible to care for the injured learner at the time of the accident".

The council vowed to commission "an independent review to identify any lessons learned to help inform future incident management responses".

But the police decision to close the case angered the Bailey family.

At the time, Mrs Bailey said: "To state that no others were involved in what happened to Raheem is a complete insult and the police’s point about him leaving the school of his own accord is irrelevant.

"It has never been in question that Raheem chose to leave the school, however, he did this in a state of sheer panic and despair, which left him feeling as if he had no option other than to leave the school ground by any means necessary."

Frances Swaine, solicitor from law firm Leigh Day, representing Raheem’s family said: "While the council’s promise of an independent inquiry is welcome, it is appalling that this was announced to the press before the family themselves were consulted.

"It is crucial that any inquiry allows Shantal and Raheem to be fully involved."

Blaenau Gwent council was contacted for comment.