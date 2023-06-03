Brace's Bakery in Crospenmaen, Crumlin, in 1989. The bakery started in Pontllanfraith in 1902 and evolved to be one of the biggest wrapped bread brands in the UK.

This is Gwent Repetition Engineering in Newport in 1985.

Jacks Pill Industrial Estate, Newport, was located on a former river wharf on the River Usk. This picture was taken in 1981 and, today, the land sits next to the SDR near the Passport Office roundabout and university.

Another view of Jacks Pill, a former dry dock, looking from the Octopus Bridge yard. The picture was taken in 1989 and the bridge was demolished in the 1990s to make way for Usk Way.

Bowater Containers, Newport, in 1978. The factory, on Newport Dock, produced cardboard boxes.

Inmos microprocessor factory in Newport, also know as Wafer Fab, in 1982 two years after it was built in Duffryn.

This is Christian Young, the propriator of Newport Salvage in 1992. The yard, in Milman Street, is a treasure trove of reclaimed items such as old red telephone boxes, pictured above.