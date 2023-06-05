The Cwtsh Community and Arts Centre, at the Handpost area of Newport is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.
And it is hosting an open day on Saturday, June 10, so everyone can help it celebrate.
The open day will run from 10.30am until 5pm. Admission is free, including refreshments.
Throughout the day there will be various activities to enjoy including the venue's latest exhibition by local artists and photographers.
Visitors will be able to watch artists and artisans at work, enjoy literary displays and children’s artwork and listen to live music.
In the evening there is also an opportunity to listen to authors reading their work, starting at 7.30pm.
