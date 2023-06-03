The show will be at the Wales Millennium Centre from July 3 to 8 as part of its UK and Ireland tour.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 20 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on tour. His other West End credits include Munkustrap in Cats, Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and Harry in Crazy for You at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.

This production includes the unforgettable songs ‘It’s the Hard Knock Life’, ‘Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’.

Tickets are on sale now for Annie at www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/annie.