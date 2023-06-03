Kyle Depace, 35, raided the Glassworks pub in Cardiff city centre and homes next to each other on Stockland Street in Caerphilly.

He was forensically linked to the house burglaries after the police found DNA evidence when he left blood and fingerprints at the scene.

Nothing was stolen during these break-ins in which Depace used a rock to smash his way into the properties, Newport Crown Court was told.

Hywel Davies, prosecuting, said: “During one of the burglaries a man could hear a loud noise coming from downstairs.

“He went downstairs where the banging and the noise became increasingly louder and he found this defendant going through his kitchen cupboards.

“The homeowner said to him, ‘What the f*** are you doing in my house? Get out!’

“The defendant told him, ‘I thought it was my friend’s house’ before he left by the back door.”

The home he burgled next door on Stockland Street was empty at the time as it was up for sale.

Depace caused £680 worth of damage to that property.

These burglaries took place on March 17.

He was then captured breaking into the Glassworks pub during the early hours of May 10 where he stole 10 bottles of alcohol after breaking windows to get in.

The defendant also stole aftershave and perfume worth nearly £350 from Superdrug and alcohol and jewellery from Tesco.

Both those crimes were committed in Caerphilly and on August 19, 2022 and January 23 this year respectively.

Depace, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

Mr Davies said the defendant had 28 previous convictions for 63 offences that included robbery, burglary and violence.

Hashim Salmman representing Depace told the court that his client had been addicted to heroin in his early 20s and recently to crack cocaine.

The defendant had also been diagnosed with PTSD following “childhood trauma”.

Mr Salmman asked Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Depace was jailed for three years.