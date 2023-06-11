We previously featured a selection of the pictures from the skies.

And this week we are bringing you 10 more.

Brynmawr Swimming Pool from above

Christ Church, Ebbw Vale, from above in 1930

Ruperra Castle from above

Abergavenny from above

Newport Docks from above

Rodney Parade and the surrounding area of Newport from above

Newport from above

Newport from above

Chepstow Castle from above

The north of newport and Alexandra Docks

Britain From Above was a four-year project aimed at conserving 95,000 photographs from the Aerofilms collection, taken between 1919 and 1953.

The scheme, backed by English Heritage and the Royal Commissions on the Ancient and Historical Monuments for Scotland and Wales, turned the conserved photos into digital form and uploaded them to a website so they can be seen by the public.

The Aerofilms collection was created by Aerofilms Ltd, an air survey company established in 1919 by Francis Lewis Wills and Claude Grahame-White, veterans of the First World War.

To see the pictures visit britainfromabove.org.uk