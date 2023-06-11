TEN years ago a remarkable archive of aerial photographs was made available to the public.
We previously featured a selection of the pictures from the skies.
And this week we are bringing you 10 more.
Brynmawr Swimming Pool from above
Christ Church, Ebbw Vale, from above in 1930
Ruperra Castle from above
Abergavenny from above
Newport Docks from above
Rodney Parade and the surrounding area of Newport from above
Newport from above
Newport from above
Chepstow Castle from above
The north of newport and Alexandra Docks
Britain From Above was a four-year project aimed at conserving 95,000 photographs from the Aerofilms collection, taken between 1919 and 1953.
The scheme, backed by English Heritage and the Royal Commissions on the Ancient and Historical Monuments for Scotland and Wales, turned the conserved photos into digital form and uploaded them to a website so they can be seen by the public.
The Aerofilms collection was created by Aerofilms Ltd, an air survey company established in 1919 by Francis Lewis Wills and Claude Grahame-White, veterans of the First World War.
To see the pictures visit britainfromabove.org.uk
- All images are Crown Copyright.
