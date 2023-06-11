TEN years ago a remarkable archive of aerial photographs was made available to the public.

We previously featured a selection of the pictures from the skies.

And this week we are bringing you 10 more.

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE BRYNMAWR SWIMMING POOL

Brynmawr Swimming Pool from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE CHRIST CHURCH EBBW VALE 1930

Christ Church, Ebbw Vale, from above in 1930

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE RUPERRA CASTLE

Ruperra Castle from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE ABERGAVENNY

Abergavenny from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE NEWPORT DOCKS

Newport Docks from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE RODNEY PARADE NEWPORT AND BRIDGES

Rodney Parade and the surrounding area of Newport from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE GENERAL NEWPORT

Newport from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE CHEPSTOW CASTLE

Chepstow Castle from above

South Wales Argus: SUBMITTED PIC BRITAIN FROM ABOVE NEWPORT NORTH AND ALEXANDRA DOCKS

The north of newport and Alexandra Docks

Britain From Above was a four-year project aimed at conserving 95,000 photographs from the Aerofilms collection, taken between 1919 and 1953.

The scheme, backed by English Heritage and the Royal Commissions on the Ancient and Historical Monuments for Scotland and Wales, turned the conserved photos into digital form and uploaded them to a website so they can be seen by the public.

The Aerofilms collection was created by Aerofilms Ltd, an air survey company established in 1919 by Francis Lewis Wills and Claude Grahame-White, veterans of the First World War.

To see the pictures visit britainfromabove.org.uk

  • All images are Crown Copyright.