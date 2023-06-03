The Red Kite pub in Trecenydd will close on June 5 whilst it receives a £130,000 refurbishment.

The dog friendly pub is set to reopen and unveil its new look to the public on Monday 19 June.

What the new bar area could look like (Image: Marston’s)

What the new bar area could look like. Picture: Marston’s

General Manager, Mark Jones said, “We are so excited to announce that the Red Kite will be receiving a refresh.

“We have invested over £130k into breathing new life into our pub, which is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back. “

The refurbishment is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from casual lunches to special celebrations.

Outside the pub you will find a covered outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco, perfect for the summer months.

What the inside could look like (Image: Marston’s)

What the inside could look like. Picture: Marston’s

Situated near the Castle View Nature Reserve and Caerphilly Castle the pub’s menu will have new additions including loaded fries with pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives.

The pub also offers a traditional Sunday Roast each week, served with mashed potato, roast potatoes, seasonal veggies, home-made Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and gravy.

A variety of classic lagers on draught, cask ales, cocktails and gin and tonics are available.

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

The Otter in Newbridge, and the Blaina Wharf in Newport both Marson's pubs, recently reopened after a refurbishment.