This equestrian ‘estate’ is set in a peaceful rural location near Trellech, set amongst beautiful countryside and accessed via a long, discreet lane, well hidden from the nearest road.

The estate has been recently divided and as such, there is just one other neighboring home at the head of the drive, that being the original Lloysea Farmhouse.

The land amounts to some 44 acres.

This Grade II listed building was converted in 2006 and offers 1791 sq ft of accommodation over just two floors.

To the far end of the living space is a well appointed kitchen with an electric four-oven Aga, storage cabinets, a dishwasher, Belfast sinks and undercounter fridge

Presented in exceptionally good order, the stables barn has been fitted with six 14’ x 12’ Monarch Victorian boxes, all rubber matted with auto drinkers.

