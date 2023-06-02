The reported assault happened in Holly Road, Risca at around 7pm on Thursday 1 June.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Ambulance Service and National Police Air Service (NPAS).

A 35-year-old man from Risca was taken to hospital.

The Risca man received minor injuries and has since been released.

Local images from last night showed two ambulances in Holly Road, and police cars were blocking traffic from passing a stretch of the street near a children's play area.

Enquires into the matter are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101.

You can also direct message Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300179404.

