Adam Challenger, 41, had attacked officers in Ebbw Vale after they'd pulled him over in his Land Rover Freelander.

The defendant became “aggressive” and kicked oout at one of them, prosecutor Bethan Evans told Cardiff Crown Court.

He kept coming at them but was overpowered after he was shot four times with Taser guns.

Challenger was arrested but he still managed to bend a set of handcuffs.

The police found knuckledusters in his Freelander and a sawn-off shotgun and cartridges when they searched his home.

Challenger, of Glyndwr Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Matthew Halford and PC Jack Roberts on April 3.

He also admitted possession of a shortened shotgun, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said his client wanted to apologise to the officers.

Challenger was jailed for two years by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

A deprivation order was made for the shotgun, shotgun cartridges and the knuckledusters.

The defendant will also have to pay a £228 victim surcharge following his release from prison.