A HISTORIC Newport property, which is probably not haunted, is on the market offering a glimpse back in time.
The property, on Stow Park Avenue, is being advertised on Rightmove with a guide price of £480,000.
The listing does not say the property is haunted, but it also doesn't say it ISN'T haunted.
Looking at the interior, we are struck with a sense of having seen the wallpaper before, in a film where a visitor to the house meets some kind of grisly end.
The staircase is also boldly decorated and, looking up, the ceiling appears to be looking back at us - but it probably isn't.
There are interesting fire places galore throughout - all decorated differently and no sign of anything scary having occurred in or around any of them.
The conservatory is light and spacious. It comes equipped with what looks like a curtained storage area, but this is as close as we're going to get to it.
There are chandeliers and bold carpets all over this property, with some clashing a bit, but all offering period charm.
The bathroom near the top of the property is the sort of place you'd expect to bump into Derek Acora mid-flow. That is to say, doing his Most Haunted thing, though the facilities look in fine working order.
Outside, there is a sizeable garden which could do with a bit of a tidy-up as well as a shed which may or may not contain anything spine-chilling.
For more on this property, if you dare, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/135102806
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here