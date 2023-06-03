The property, on Stow Park Avenue, is being advertised on Rightmove with a guide price of £480,000.

The listing does not say the property is haunted, but it also doesn't say it ISN'T haunted.

Looking at the interior, we are struck with a sense of having seen the wallpaper before, in a film where a visitor to the house meets some kind of grisly end.

The staircase is also boldly decorated and, looking up, the ceiling appears to be looking back at us - but it probably isn't.

There are interesting fire places galore throughout - all decorated differently and no sign of anything scary having occurred in or around any of them.

The conservatory is light and spacious. It comes equipped with what looks like a curtained storage area, but this is as close as we're going to get to it.

There are chandeliers and bold carpets all over this property, with some clashing a bit, but all offering period charm.

The bathroom near the top of the property is the sort of place you'd expect to bump into Derek Acora mid-flow. That is to say, doing his Most Haunted thing, though the facilities look in fine working order.

Outside, there is a sizeable garden which could do with a bit of a tidy-up as well as a shed which may or may not contain anything spine-chilling.

For more on this property, if you dare, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/135102806