We've been having another look at Google Earth and bring you images of Rogerstone, the Gaer and Duffryn as they looked from the air in 1945 - and how Chepstow looked in 1999.

We've also got up to date images of the same areas so you can see how they have changed.

Chepstow as it was in 1999. Picture Google Earth

Chepstow as it is today Picture Google Earth

The area which is now Duffryn and Cleppa Park in Newport. Pictured in 1945. Picture Google Earth

The area which is now Duffryn and Cleppa Park in Newport. Pictured today. Picture Google Earth

A view over the Gaer area of Newport in 1945. Picture Google Earth

A view over the Gaer area of Newport in 2020. Picture Google Earth

Rogerstone as it was in 1945. Picture Google Earth

Rogerstone as it was in 2020. Picture Google Earth