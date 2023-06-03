We've been having another look at Google Earth and bring you images of Rogerstone, the Gaer and Duffryn as they looked from the air in 1945 - and how Chepstow looked in 1999.
We've also got up to date images of the same areas so you can see how they have changed.
Chepstow as it was in 1999. Picture Google Earth
Chepstow as it is today Picture Google Earth
The area which is now Duffryn and Cleppa Park in Newport. Pictured in 1945. Picture Google Earth
The area which is now Duffryn and Cleppa Park in Newport. Pictured today. Picture Google Earth
A view over the Gaer area of Newport in 1945. Picture Google Earth
A view over the Gaer area of Newport in 2020. Picture Google Earth
Rogerstone as it was in 1945. Picture Google Earth
Rogerstone as it was in 2020. Picture Google Earth
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel