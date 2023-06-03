Coldplay will perform two shows on Tuesday and Wednesday at Cardiff's Principality Stadium as part of their 2023 Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Here's all you need to know ahead of this week's shows.

Are tickets still available for Coldplay's 2023 Cardiff show?





Coldplay will be performing two shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7.

Both shows are sold out.

Road closures for Coldplay's Cardiff show

To ensure concert goers can get to and from the Principality Stadium safely, there will be a full city centre road closure in place from 4pm until midnight on both June 6 and 7.

The M4 motorway and surrounding trunk road networks are also expected to be very busy as a result of the Coldplay concert.

Motorists and concert goers are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

For up to date traffic information visit the Traffic Wales website or @TrafficWalesS on Twitter and Facebook.

Full list of road closures for the Coldplay Cardiff concert

Scott Road and Park Street will be closed from 7am on both Tuesday and Wednesday (June 6 and 7) because of the need to prepare Gate 5 and in order to protect queuing fans.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to hour after the concert ends.

Civic Centre: Access to part of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day, with access only for event and limited commuter parking, as well as loading and access to private car parks. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 4pm and midnight (on both June 6 and 7).

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle St

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Public transport to and from the Coldplay concert

Train services

Concert goers are urged to be mindful as Transport for Wales (TfW) are currently carrying out infrastructure upgrades across the Core Valley Lines network.

Buses will replace those rail services north of Pontypridd (Treherbert and Merthyr Tydfil Lines) and Mountain Ash (Aberdare Line) on June 6 and 7.

TfW will be provide additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff, but services are expected to be "very busy" so people are asked to allow plenty of time to get to the concert.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station.

Cardiff Queen Street station will close at 10pm except for direct journeys to Cardiff Bay.

Due to the finishing time of the event, there are no post-event services to Birmingham or Holyhead.

For full details visit the TfW website or check their app.

Great Western Railway (GWR) will also run additional services to help customers get home after the concert.

Extra trains will operate from Cardiff Central to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, with ample parking available at the stations.

GWR trains are also expected to be "very busy" immediately after the event and a queueing system will be in place.

For further details visit the GWR website.

Bus services

Coach services through Big Green Coach will be available to take people to and from the event.

Big Green Coach offers return travel from:

Bath

Birmingham

Bournemouth

Bridgend

Bristol

Exeter

Gloucester

London

Newport

Plymouth

Port Talbot

Reading

Southampton

Swansea

Swindon

Taunton

Worcester

To book tickets visit their website.

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place for the Coldplay Concert.

Visit the relevant bus operator’s website for more information about specific bus routes.

Stagecoach and National Express coach services will also be available for the concerts.

Park and Ride option available for Coldplay's Cardiff concert

A Coldplay concert park and ride option is available at Cardiff City Stadium at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 32 off the M4.

This is 1.5 miles from the city centre which takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

The drop-off point will be at Fitzalan Embankment.

Park and ride tickets cost £12.

The car park will be open from 9am, with the first bus leaving at 9.30am.

The last bus will leave Fitzalan Embankment at midnight and the park and ride site will close at 12.30am the following morning.

This arrangement will be in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday (June 6 and 7).

Car parking options

Event day parking will be available at the Civic Centre at a cost of £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park will open at 8am and closes at midnight on both June 6 and 7.

Event day parking is also available at Sophia Gardens, approximately 0.5 mile walk to Principality Stadium.

Parking costs £20 payable on the day at the car park.

The car park opens at 8am and closes at midnight.

City centre car parks are also available.

These car parks include:

North Road Car Parks

St David’s Shopping Centre

John Lewis

Capitol Shopping Centre

NCP (Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road)

The Principality Stadium website advised disabled drivers to use Sophia Gardens where there will be appropriate parking options available.

Disabled parking is also available at various private car parks.

Please check individual websites for availability.

There will also be an event park and walk facility in operation from County Hall car park in Cardiff Bay.

The park and walk site will open at 2pm and will closes at midnight.

The cost to park is £5.

Coldplay Music of the Sphere's World Tour - Cardiff support act

Coldplay will have two support acts during their shows in Cardiff this week.

Chvrches and Hana Lili will support Cold Play for both shows on Tuesday and Wednesday.

What time is the Coldplay's concert in Cardiff?





Principality Stadium Gates will open at 5pm.

This will be for both shows - on Tuesday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 7.

For any more details about the events, you can visit the Principality Stadium or Coldplay Music of the Sphere tour website.