KAYLEIGH SMITH, 28, of Oliphant Circle, Newport was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Whittle Drive on December 12 last year.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge

JENNIFER GOULD, 48, of Stour Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating on March 25.

RICHARD GUNTER, 34, of Summerfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order and fined £200 after he admitted causing criminal damage on October 5, 2022.

He must pay £400 costs and an £80 surcharge.

GARETH MORGAN, 43, of Cae Mawr Road, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without using a seat belt on the B4245 at Magor on January 19.

JACQUELINE PAULA PHILLIP, 53, of Caerleon Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on November 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ANDREW JOHN NUNN, 61, of Hadnock Road, Monmouth must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on November 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAROL DAVIES, 60, of Brickyard Lane, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on December 13, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.