Best friends Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16 were riding an electric bike when they were involved in the fatal crash in Ely on Monday May 22.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan (Image: South Wales Police)

South Wales Police who are investigating the ‘serious disorder’ have now arrested 20 people in total and warned that more arrests are expected.

17 males and three females, aged between 14 and 36 have been arrested on suspicion of riot have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Statement from South Wales Police

Detective Chief Superintendent Ceri Hughes said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“As part of the investigation so far, over 290 pieces of body worn footage from police officers has been gathered, as well as several hours of videos posted on social media, drone, helicopter, and CCTV footage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and to members of the public who have provided 50 responses using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP). More arrests are expected as we continue to identify those involved and we are still appealing for witnesses, information, and footage.”

South Wales Police added that their ‘thoughts are with their families and friends, and everyone affected by this terrible incident.’

A car set alight and a damaged police car in Ely, Cardiff, as rioters clashed with police (Image: Bronwen Weatherby/PA Wire)

The families of the two teenagers killed continue to be supported by family liaison officers.

Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, has said that the “police killed my son.”

South Wales Police has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force said they will provide the IOPC with all the information they have, and they will undertake an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to the tragic collision.

Information and digital footage can be submitted online via a public portal here.