GWENT is home to some fantastic bridges of all shapes, ages and sizes. And they are something our camera club members seem to like to go out and photograph.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Newport Transporter Bridge. Picture: Jim Cousins

Workmen carrying out maintenance on the Transporter Bridge. Picture: Stuart Ixis Villis

The railway bridge over the River Usk on the way to Caerleon. Picture: Nicola Gapper

Over Usk bridge. Picture: Helen Baxter

Coppice Mawr, near Shirenewton. Picture: Catherine Mayo

A bridge on the Wye Valley Greenway between Sedbury and Tidenham Tunnel. Picture:  Mel Louise

 Clouds over the Severn Bridge. Picture: David Barnes

 Caerleon Bridge and the Usk River in the evening light by The Hanbury Arms. Picture: Thomas Coombes

Town Bridge by Newport Castle. Picture: Jim Scott

Monnow Bridge, in Monmouth. Picture: Helen Baxter