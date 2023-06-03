A MAN has been taken to court after he was found in charge of a car while under the influence of alcohol at a train station.
Dillan Phillips, 21, was arrested at Cwmbran railway station last month, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when his alcohol level, 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, was above the limit.
The offence took place on Saturday, May 13.
Phillips, of St Cadocs Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
His driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.
