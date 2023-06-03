Noah Horne, from Gilfach in Bargoed, told the emergency services call hander that “his mummy needed an ambulance” on the weekend of May 20, 2023.

His little sister Niamh was there at the house with him at the time.

Noah, who recently turned five and is in reception at Fleur De Lys Primary School, Blackwood, learnt his address as part of an activity in class a couple of weeks ago.

The children in Noah’s class were studying the topic 'People who help us', and they talked about the police, fire service and ambulance, who regularly come into school to talk to the children.

Noah and his little sister Niamh (Image: Fleur De Lys Primary School)

A spokesperson for Fleur De Lys Primary School primary school said: “We are extremely proud of him at school, and were quite amazed that someone as young as Noah was able to call an ambulance and give all the relevant details to the call handler, in order to get his mum the help she needed.

“It just goes to show how important it is to teach children from all ages how to get help when needed, and how vital it is that children know their address as soon as they are able.

“His younger sister Niamh, who is also a pupil here, was also in the house at the time, and took it all in her stride, she sat on the sofa eating an ice lolly, watching TV.

“I also know that his mum and dad are extremely proud of Noah, and very thankful that he was taught how to get help in an emergency. Without knowing this information, things could have been very different.”

Noah’s mum Kellie was checked over by the paramedics and has since had her medications changed and is now feeling much better.