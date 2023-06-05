Jason Baker, 27, punched the complainant on Cambrian Road, prosecutor James Subbiani said.

The man was hit after he “turned away”, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.

Baker, of Trent Road, Bettws, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The offence took place on November 19, 2021.

Baker was on licence at the time after being released from prison.

MORE NEWS: Man who had sawn-off shotgun jailed was Tasered four times by police

The defendant was jailed for 24 weeks.

He was ordered to pay his victim £250 compensation and he must also pay £128 and £85 costs.