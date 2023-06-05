A MAN has been jailed for assaulting his “vulnerable victim” in Newport city centre.
Jason Baker, 27, punched the complainant on Cambrian Road, prosecutor James Subbiani said.
The man was hit after he “turned away”, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Baker, of Trent Road, Bettws, Newport pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The offence took place on November 19, 2021.
Baker was on licence at the time after being released from prison.
The defendant was jailed for 24 weeks.
He was ordered to pay his victim £250 compensation and he must also pay £128 and £85 costs.
