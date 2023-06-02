South Wales Police officers were called to reports of a fight having broken out at amateur boxing event at the Masonic Hall on Broad Street, Barry.

Two men, one aged 39 from Neath and another, aged 28 from Pencoed were arrested on suspicion of affray and grievous bodily harm.

South Wales Police confirmed both men are being held at Cardiff Bay police station.

One man was taken to hospital and treated for cuts.

The forces investigations into the incident continue.