The series, which aired on Disney Plus last year, gave an insight on what life is like in Wrexham both on and off the Racecourse pitch.

It mainly followed the journey of the club's superstar owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who became the Reds' co-chairmen in February 2021.

But, it also shone a spotlight on some of the community's biggest heroes - and also featured a famous face or two along the way.

Among those were Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church, who has now revealed how she ended up appearing in the series.

Charlotte appeared in episode seven which focused on all things Welsh as she performed typically beautiful renditions of 'Men of Harlech' and 'Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau' to close the show.

Talking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the 'Dish' podcast, the 37-year-old revealed that Ryan flew her and her three children out to the USA - despite having never met before.

Speaking on the Dish episode released on May 31, Charlotte said: “(Ryan Reynolds) flew me and my kids out to New York. Because - ‘cause yeah, they were doing the show about Wrexham, and I went and I sang the national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

“I was like, look, I’m a mum, I’m a working mum - ‘cause the kids were like, ‘It’s Ryan Reynolds! We have to go!’ So I was like, I’m a working mum, unfortunately you’re gonna have to bring all three of my children out, and they were like, yeah, sure, fine."

On meeting both Ryan and Rob, she added: "And then they got to meet him. Him and Rob McElhenney. And they were delicious. They were so kind, they’re so lovely.

"I think what they’re doing for Wales - in terms of Wrexham and stuff - it’s really genuine. You know what I mean? Like often when people - unfortunately the way that Wales has been portrayed for such a long time is like we’re the poor relation, do you know what I mean? And a lot of people talk about us with taking the p***, but actually, it feels like… it’s really like, uplifting. And they’re doing it with a lot of care, and integrity, I think.”