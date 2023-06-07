The awards recognise in the hard work and dedication of schools across South Wales and say a big thank you to those whose efforts can easily be taken for granted.

Chepstow Racecourse will host the South Wales Schools and Education Awards awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 28.

Gavin Thompson, regional editor of Newsquest Wales and editor of the South Wales Argus, said: “It’s so exciting to see the finalists for this year’s South Wales Schools and Education Awards. I know the judges had a difficult time choosing from the dozens of nominations we received from our readers.

“These finalists represent the best of the school and education sector here in South Wales and it will be a honour to see them all at the awards evening at the end of the month. I can’t wait.”

It has been an extremely tough job choosing the finalists for the awards but now we are pleased to announce them.

All the finalists in the South Wales Schools and Education Awards

Above and Beyond Award:

Emma Watt, Safeguarding Lead, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Emma Watt, Safeguarding Lead, - St Martins School, Caerphilly (Image: St Martins School)

Beca Griffiths, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Beca Griffiths from St Martins School (Image: St Martins School)

Ysgol Gynradd Bro Sannan, Bargoed.

Pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Bro Sannan (Image: Ysgol Gynradd Bro Sannan)

Primary School of the Year Award:

Libanus Primary School, Blackwood;

Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed;

Rhydri Primary School, Caerphilly.

Secondary School of the Year:

St Illtyd’s Catholic High School, Rumney;

St Martin's School, Caerphilly;

St Alban's RC High School, Pontypool.

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Christine Jenkins, Coleg Gwent, Gwent;

Jean Stanford, Coleg Gwent, Gwent;

Dawn Cromwell, Burleigh House, Newport.

Head Teacher of the Year:

Richard Drew, Ysgol Bryn Derw, Newport;

Richard Drew Head teacher of Ysgol Bryn Derw (Image: Ysgol Bryn Derw)

Jamie Hallett, head of both Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed and Ysgol Gilfach Fargod, Bargoed;

Jamie Hallett head teacher of Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed and Ysgol Gilfach Fargod (Image: Ysgol Bro Sannan, Bargoed and Ysgol Gilfach Fargod)

Lee Jarvis, St Martin’s School, Caerphilly.

Lee Jarvis head teacher of St Martin’s School (Image: St Martin’s School)

Primary School Teacher of the Year:

Mr Merriman - Pentrepoeth Primary School, Newport;

Miss Phillipa Harris;

Miss Shepherd - Waunfawr Primary, Crosskeys;

Secondary School Teacher of the Year:

Mrs B Griffiths, St Martins School, Caerphilly;

Stuart Ball, Caerleon Comprehensive, Newport;

Miss Gemmiti, St Martins School, Caerphilly.

Teaching Assistant of the Year:

Kirsty Silcox - Ysgol Bro Sannan, Caerphilly;

Antonia Jeavons, Ysgol Brynderw, Newport;

Acklima Begum, Ysgol Brynderw, Newport.

Early Year Education Provider of the Year:

Bellevue Nursery, Cwmbran;

Tiny Tots, Malpas Road, Newport;

Burleigh House Day Nursery, Newport.

Support Worker of the Year:

Carolyn Hickling, Libanus Primary, Blackwood;

Emma Watt, Caerleon Comprehensive, Newport;

Mrs Swift - Langstone Primary, Newport.

Class of the Year:

8A - Bedwas High School, Caerphilly;

Libanus Primary School - Phase 4, Blackwood.

College or University of the Year:

Univeristy of South Wales;

Coleg Gwent;

Cardiff and Vale College.

South Wales School and Education Awards in association with New Directions (Image: Newsquest)

Headline sponsor of the awards New Directions who are also sponsoring the ‘teaching assistant’ category are one of the leading providers of education and support staff in Wales, New Directions Education places over 3,000 people into work within education every week.

Looking back on the past two years, New Directions Education’s Director Gary Williams says he has been so inspired by educational professionals who have worked fearlessly to ensure the protection of staff and pupils.

Gary Williams of New Directions Education (Image: New Directions)

He’s recently celebrated 25 years specialising in education recruitment, with 22 of them at New Directions Education, and has seen a multitude of changes in the sector.

Mr Williams says the education sector is working harder than ever to make sure staff are supported in the challenges they face: “When the going got tough the teaching profession pulled together in a way I’ve never seen before,” he states. “They faced pressure both externally and internally but have supported one another and ultimately their students in such an amazing way.

“New Directions Education has been supporting schools and colleges in Wales and England over the last 22 years, and of course during the pandemic. We saw first-hand the difficult conditions and stress that working under the cloud of Covid-19 has had on education staff and the way the sector rose to the challenge.”

The South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2023 sponsor logos (Image: Newsquest)