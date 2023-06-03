The 46-year-old died at his home in Dorset in April, weeks after announcing he was going to be part of S Club 7’s 25th anniversary reunion tour.

Cattermole's death certificate lists the cause of his death as cardiac arrhythmia, acute myocardial ischemia and severe coronary artery atheroma and intraplaque hemorrhage, a copy of which was seen by People.

Announcing his death at the time, a statement from his family and the group said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

In May, a coroner announced that Cattermole’s death was due to “natural causes”.

A spokeswoman for Dorset Coroner’s Office said: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.

“As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”

Following this, Dorset Police ended their investigations into Cattermole’s death, saying: “Following further liaison with the coroner’s office, it has been confirmed that no further police assistance is required and our inquiries have concluded.”

Hannah Spearritt quits S Club 7 after Paul Cattermole's death

Hannah Spearritt quit the S Club 7 reunion in May following the death of her bandmate Cattermole.

Although the band will continue with the tour, they announced that Spearritt would not be taking part.

Speaking on Instagram, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Jon Lee made the announcement.

Jo and Tine wiped away tears as they paid tribute to Paul, saying he would “light up a room” as they added: “In all honesty, we’ve been a bit of shock.”

Explaining Hannah’s absence, Jon said: “You have probably noticed that there is only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour."