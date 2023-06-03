But ever so often we notice that a once-loved snack has disappeared from supermarket shelves seemingly never to be seen again.

Although some have returned with recent news seeing the much-loved 90s treat Astros returning to stores.

But nine times out of ten the once-loved treats are never to be seen again and leave us wishing someone could create a time machine.

Whilst we don't have a time machine, we thought we'd take you down memory lane and reminisce on ten iconic British snacks that are now discontinued.

So take a look and see how many of them you remember.

10 Discontinued British snacks that the nation misses:

1. Calippo Shots

Calippo Shots. (Flickr/ Leo Reynolds)

For many, this summer treat was a childhood staple, but sadly you won't find it in stores anymore. As the tiny flavoured ice balls that were the definition of a British Summer are no more.

2. Fabulous bakin’ boys cupcakes

Fabulous bakin’ boys cupcakes (Flickr)

These sweet treats were the perfect combo of cake and chocolate. A layer of spongy cake and a thick layer of yummy chocolate, and were also ideal for adding to a lunchbox.

3. Dream bar

Keeping with the chocolate theme, the Dream bar was white chocolate heaven that was taken from us too soon. Although they left us 10 years ago there were reports in recent years that they were popping up in budget store B&M.

4. Prawn Cocktail Wotsits

The end of these much-missed crips created such an uproar that nearly 3,500 people signed a petition to bring them back, but Walkers wasn’t up for their return.

5. CocoPop straws

If you were ever lucky enough to try these snacks, you’ll know the joy of sucking up the leftover cereal milk. The wafer yumminess is missed and even saw a petition launch.

6. Mars Planets

These cinema snacks gave you the multi-choice we’ve all dreamed of, with the choice of chewy, crispy or soft they’re all delicious. But it seems they weren't made to last as the Planets were discontinued leaving fans across the nation searching for a new cinema snack.

7. Jacobs Oddities

These cheesy little baked shapes had a catchy advert and made a fun spin on the classic Jacobs cracker. With shapes of spaceships, bones, fishes and more. They were loved by many but lasted just six years on the shelves.

8. White Maltesers

Another loss for white chocolate fans. Much like their twin, the classic milk chocolate Maltesers, these balls of biscuit heaven were a yummy treat. With the perfect layer of smooth white chocolate, these snacks were a dream for the white chocolate lover.

9. Cadbury Ritz

This bar was a slice of paradise for those that love a sweet and salty treat. with a thick layer of Cadbury chocolate and a Ritz cracker in the middle, what more could you ask for? Now if you want the best of both worlds you'll have to try your hand at DIYing the once-loved snack.

10. Smarties Pop Up

Smarties Pop Up (Flickr/ Leo Reynolds)

If you love ice cream and Smarties then I'm sure you know how amazing the Smarties Pop-Up was. Loved by many it gave you an extra special surprise with Smarties at the bottom that added to the taste of the yummy.

Sadly the ice cream didn't last and has lost its space on supermarket shelves.

What discontinued snack do you miss the most?